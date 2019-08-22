J&K transition: Secretaries of Union Ministries to meet on August 28

Secretaries of Union Ministries will meet on August 28 to discuss the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that will come into effect on October 31, the day the State will be bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

There was no clarity on the release of several political leaders, including the former Chief Ministers of J&K Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who have been held under preventive detention since August 5. A top government official said the Centre had no role to play in their detention or release. The State has been under Central rule for more than a year.

“The decision was taken by local authorities and they will decide when to release them,” said the official, refusing to share the number of leaders in detention.

Under the Act passed by Parliament on August 6, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K has been increased from 107 to 114. From October 31,106 Central laws will be applicable to the Union Territory, along with 166 State Acts, including the Governor’s Act. As many as 153 State laws will be repealed.

A senior government official said the high-level meeting would be steered by the Union Home Secretary. “There are various overlapping issues concerning several Ministries that will be discussed. The smooth transition of the State to a Union Territory will be the focus,” said a senior government official.

Staff panel

On August 20, Governor Satya Pal Malik sanctioned a committee to deal with “staff related issues” in J&K and Ladakh.

“The finer details like that of resources, revenue and personnel are being examined by the committee. The Union Home Ministry will oversee the preparations,” the official said.