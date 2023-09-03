HamberMenu
Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Ram Nath Kovind on simultaneous polls

The government had on September 2 notified the eight-member committee.

September 03, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on September 3 held a preparatory briefing for former President Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies.

People aware of the development said, Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Reeta Vasishta and others met Kovind this afternoon to understand how he would like to go about the agenda before the committee.

While Chandra is also the secretary to the high-level committee, Vasistha's department deals with the issue of elections, the Representation of the People Act and related rules.

