HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan in 8-member panel on simultaneous polls

High-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections. 

September 02, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File photos: X/@AmitShah, ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File photos: X/@AmitShah, ANI

The Law Ministry notified on Saturday the eight-member committee on holding simultaneous polls under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee will have Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chairman of the 15 Finance Commission N.K. Singh, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Subash C. Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former C.V.C. Sanjay Kothari.

Law Ministry Arjun Meghwal will also attend meetings of the High Level Committee. The Committee will commence functioning immediately and make recommendations at the earliest. There is no fixed timeline by when it needs to submit its report.

The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.

It will also examine and recommend, if the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the States.

The committee will also analyse and recommend possible solutions to scenarios such as hung House, adoption of no-confidence motion, or defection or any such other event in case of simultaneous elections.

The committee will hear and entertain all persons, representations and communications which in its opinion can facilitate its work and enable it to finalise its recommendations.

(with inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

election

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.