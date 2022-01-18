National

Three Navy personnel killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir in Mumbai

Three Navy personnel were killed after an explosion in an internal compartment onboard destroyer INS Ranvir at Naval Dockyard Mumbai on Tuesday.

“The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported,” the Navy said in a statement.

INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly, the Navy said. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 9:46:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/three-navy-personnel-killed-in-explosion-onboard-ins-ranvir-in-mumbai/article38287951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY