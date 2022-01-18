Three Navy personnel killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir in Mumbai

No major material damage has been reported

Three Navy personnel were killed after an explosion in an internal compartment onboard destroyer INS Ranvir at Naval Dockyard Mumbai on Tuesday.

“The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported,” the Navy said in a statement.

INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly, the Navy said. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause.