Three militants, soldier killed in Pulwama encounter

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, recovered: police

Three unidentified militants and a soldier were on Saturday killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Three unidentified terrorists killed in the Zadoora area of Pulwama. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered,” a police spokesman said.

One Army soldier also received bullet injuries in the encounter on Saturday.

“The soldier was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” an army spokesman said.

It was a joint operation by the police, Army’s 50RR and CRPF late on Friday in Zadoora area, after a specific tip-off about the presence of militants.

The hiding militants opened fire on the search party, resulting in an encounter that ended on Saturday morning, the police said.

On Friday, four Al Badr militants were killed in Shopian.