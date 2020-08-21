Militants ‘glamourising terrorism’ by releasing Baramulla attack video: J&K police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday described the militants bid to circulate a video of the Baramulla attack, which took place five days ago, as an attempt at “glamourising terrorism”.
“By releasing (the) video of attack, terrorists want to glamourise terrorism. But they can’t. We replied by actions and killed four top commanders, Sajjad alias Haider and foreign terrorist Taimur Khan alias Abu Usman (seen in said video/attack) and Naseer alias Sad bhai and foreign terrorist Ali bhai alias Danish within 72 hours,” a police spokesman tweeted.
The tweet came hours after recently-floated People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) militant outfit released the video on multiple social media platforms.
The video showed an attacker, wearing a body camera, shooting at the security personnel along with another attacker, apparently in Baramulla’s Kreeri five on August 17.
The two-day-long gunfight, which followed the attack, left three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants and five security personnel dead.
The video also comes a day after Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that the killing of 26 wanted commanders in the past seven months and four top commanders of Lashkar in the past few weeks “has led to the collapse of the militancy structure”.
He also described the killing of Haider, in the Kreeri encounter, and Naseer-u-Din Lone, in the Handwara encounter, “as a major success for the security forces”.
