Three kids drown in river in M.P.’s Agar Malwa district

The incident occurred at Chhalda village, some 35 km from the district headquarters, on May 24 evening, said Shashi Upadhyay, in-charge of Nalkheda police station.

Published - May 25, 2024 10:29 am IST - Agar Malwa

PTI

Three children, including two siblings, drowned in a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district, police said on May 25.

The incident occurred at Chhalda village, some 35 km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, said Shashi Upadhyay, in-charge of Nalkheda police station.

Following the death of a family member and subsequent final rites, a few women had gone to take a bath in the Lakhundar river. These three children were also accompanying them, said the police official.

When the women returned to the bank after taking a bath, they found the children missing.

After being alerted about the incident, the authorities launched a search. Later, personnel from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) fished out the bodies of the kids, the official said.

Police identified the children as Monu (7) and his sister Muskan (8) and their relative Pankaj (7).

