Three foreigners held in U.P. on trafficking charges

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad in Tuesday said it had arrested three men — one Bangladeshi and two Myanmar nationals — on charges of trafficking people from these countries and getting them work through fake documents.

The ATS said its team apprehended five persons, including the three men, at Ghaziabad while they were on a train journey to Delhi. Two girls aged 16 and 18 were sent to a government home in Lucknow.

The ATS claimed the accused would illegally bring Bangladesh and Myanmar residents, especially women and children, and settle them in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida through forged documents.

The police said the accused had lured them through allurement of marriage and jobs in factories but “sold them” to “anti-social elements”. The accused exploited them financially, physically and mentally, the police said.

The three arrested were identified as Mohammad Noor, Rahmat Ullah and Shabi-ur-Rehman.