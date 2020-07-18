Three of a family killed in Pak. shelling in Poonch

Three civilians, all from one family, were killed in Pakistan Army's firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley's Poonch on Friday evening.

A police official identified the victims as Mohammad Rafiq, 58, his wife Rafia Bi, 50 and son Irfan, 15, from Karmara village near the LoC.

"A mortar shell landed on the house and all the three died on the spot. One injured was evacuated to a hospital," said police official.

An army spokesman said around 10:20 p.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur Sector.

"The Army retaliated,” an army official said.