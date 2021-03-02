National

Three arrested for carrying counterfeit notes with face value of ₹7.90 crore in Odisha

File image for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Three persons were arrested for carrying counterfeit notes with a face value of ₹7.90 crore in Odisha’s Koraput district on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Monday.

The accused were carrying the fake notes in a car, which was intercepted during a regular vehicle check at Sunki Outpost road under Pottangi police limit of Koraput district.

“The three persons with the huge fake notes were coming from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and going to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Early on Monday morning, our team stopped the car for regular checking. All fake notes were stacked in a hatchback car,” said Niranjan Behera, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sunabeda, on Tuesday.

Since the volume of the counterfeit notes is huge this time, Koraput police have expanded the scope of the investigation.

Last November, the Sunabeda police seized fake currency notes with face value of ₹3,27,600 from a man in Semiliguda. It was meant for circulation among gullible tribal population in the district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 12:38:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/three-arrested-for-carrying-counterfeit-notes-with-face-value-of-790-crore-in-odisha/article33969941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY