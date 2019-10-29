The Hindu's iconic crossword now playable online

National

The website also has crosswords from The Guardian and Sporstar.

The Hindu's iconic Cryptic Crossword is now available online in a playable, interactive form. It is the prime offering on Crossword+, The Hindu Group's website for interactive games. The website also has crosswords from The Guardian and Sporstar, along with Sudoku and puzzles for children. To subscribe, click here.

