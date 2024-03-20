The Hindu appoints Subhash Rai as Digital Editor

March 20, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Chennai:

The Hindu has appointed Subhash Rai as Digital Editor effective March 18.

Mr. Rai has been The Hindu’s Internet Editor from 2014-2016. During this period, he was on a steering committee of the project related to upgrading the print and online content management systems and led the restructuring and redesign of The Hindu’s website. He was also with Frontline, The Hindu Group’s fortnightly news magazine in the early 2000s.

Talking about his new role, Subhash Rai, Digital Editor, The Hindu said, “The Hindu is home. In a constantly evolving digital space, it is important to be agile and dexterous. I view this as a chance to foster growth and enhance capabilities so that we can continue to play the digital game with our core beliefs intact.”

In his 25-year online journalistic career, Mr. Rai has worked with India’s top publications and has been involved in running an integrated newsroom and actively involved in building a community of online journalism enthusiasts. He has been a guest faculty at J-schools like the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media and Asian College of Journalism.

Talking about Mr. Rai’s appointment, Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu said, “As we continue our digital transformation journey at The Hindu, our focus remains on enhancing and enriching our news services for our valued users. With Subhash Rai at the helm as Digital Editor, we are assured of his exceptional qualifications to advance our vision and elevate our journey to unprecedented levels of success.”