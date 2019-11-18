Terror funding: ED takes possession of seven properties in Kashmir

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday took possession of seven properties attached in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-funding case against Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HuM) chief Syed Salahuddin and others.

“The properties are located in Anantnag, Sopore and Bandipora. They were earlier provisionally attached. After confirmation of the orders by the competent authority, the ED officials visited the places and put up notices declaring that the agency has taken over physical possession of the parcels of land,” said a senior official.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED had issued orders for provisional attachment of 13 assets belonging to accused Mohammad Shafi Shah and six other HuM terrorists. The action was taken on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency against them.

According to the two agencies, the HuM had been raising money through the Jammu & Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust, in conspiracy with Pakistan-based entities, to fund terror activities in the Valley. The ED alleges that the funds were sent to India through the ‘hawala’ channel, barter trade and human carriers and also distributed among the kin of terrorists, dead or alive.

The alleged mastermind behind the distribution of funds was identified as Mohammad Shafi Shah. He along with other accused persons, Talib Lali, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, is lodged in Tihar Jail.