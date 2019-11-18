National

Terror funding: ED takes possession of seven properties in Kashmir

Enforcement Directorate. File

Enforcement Directorate. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

They belonged to Mohammad Shafi Shah and six other Hizb terrorists

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday took possession of seven properties attached in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-funding case against Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HuM) chief Syed Salahuddin and others.

“The properties are located in Anantnag, Sopore and Bandipora. They were earlier provisionally attached. After confirmation of the orders by the competent authority, the ED officials visited the places and put up notices declaring that the agency has taken over physical possession of the parcels of land,” said a senior official.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED had issued orders for provisional attachment of 13 assets belonging to accused Mohammad Shafi Shah and six other HuM terrorists. The action was taken on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency against them.

According to the two agencies, the HuM had been raising money through the Jammu & Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust, in conspiracy with Pakistan-based entities, to fund terror activities in the Valley. The ED alleges that the funds were sent to India through the ‘hawala’ channel, barter trade and human carriers and also distributed among the kin of terrorists, dead or alive.

The alleged mastermind behind the distribution of funds was identified as Mohammad Shafi Shah. He along with other accused persons, Talib Lali, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, is lodged in Tihar Jail.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
investigation
Jammu and Kashmir
terrorism (crime)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2019 12:53:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/terror-funding-ed-takes-possession-of-seven-properties-in-kashmir/article30009589.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY