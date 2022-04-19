Ten changemakers across India to get their work showcased

Stories will focus on their journey and get the viewers acquainted with their lives, their passions

From worm queen Vani Murthy to Radio Bundelkhand’s RJ Varsha Raikar who raises awareness on claimate change, stories of 10 changemakers from across the country will be spotlighted in a series of short films in an initiative ‘One for Change’ by National Geographic.

The stories will focus on the journey of these individuals and get the viewers acquainted with their lives, their passions and explore what pushed them to follow the path of planet conservation.

“One for Change is indeed a special initiative — with the brand giving its platform to narrate the success stories of individuals who, through their own choices, have contributed significantly towards the betterment of the planet,” said actor Dia Mirza, who was present at the announcement of the launch of ‘One for Change’ on Tuesday.

The 10 changemakers are Vani Murthy who is spreading awareness about the importance of composting; Purnima Barman Devi, leader of the Hargila Army working towards the protection of endangered Greater Adjutant Stork; Tejas Sidnal, architect who has innovated a unique tile that is made from carbon waste; Venkatesh Charloo, pioneering marine conservationist helping in coral restoration in Goa; Vidyut Mohan, 2020 ‘UNEP Young Champion of the Earth’, who has created a machine that converts waste farm residue into products of value for farmers; Varsha Raikar; Rukmani Katara, CEO of a solar company, igniting a renewable energy revolution in rural India; Poonam & Aditya Singh, a couple that are rewilding barren land on the outskirts of the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve as a buffer between man and animal; Thulasi Gouda, Padma Shri winner, who has been preserving forests in her village for 50 years and is called the Living Encyclopedia of the forests; Sonam Wangchuk, an eco–architect who has pioneered the creation of carbon–neutral structures in Ladakh using elements from nature.

“Furthering the knowledge and understanding of our world is at the core of National Geographic. With One for Change, we wanted to uplift and inspire our viewers through the remarkable stories of incredible individuals, from across the country, who have taken that first step and more, towards loving our planet,” said Kevin Vaz, Head — Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star. The films will be premiering on the television platforms of National Geographic and Disney Star.