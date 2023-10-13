YSRTP to contest in 119 Assembly seats in the upcoming Telangana elections

October 13, 2023 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

After her efforts to join the Congress did not materialise, the YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila announced that her party would contest in all 119 Assembly constituencies.

She will contest from the Paleru constituency and there is pressure from the party cadre that her mother Vijayamma, wife of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, should be made to contest from the Miryalaguda constituency. Her husband and evangelist Anil may be fielded from Secunderabad constituency.

“My noble intention to take the step towards a merger with Congress was to ensure that the anti-establishment vote is not divided. The autocratic BRS rule doesn’t deserve another term,” she said at a meeting of the party leaders at her residence on Friday. “Now it’s time to move on and fight the most important battle for the State and declare with pride that we are ready.

Ms. Sharmila said people would recognise her commitment to Telangana, and her padayatra covering 3,800 km had won the hearts of the people. “Our intense fight against unemployment was a reason why KCR released at least a few job notifications,” she claimed.