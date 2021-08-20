YSR Telangana party to back hundreds of nominations

The YSR Telangana Party will back filing of hundreds of nominations for Huzurabad Assembly byelection as an eye opener to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to focus on resolution of unemployment problem in the State.

A party press release said the government was indifferent to unemployment which claimed hundreds of lives in the State. It delayed issue of notifications on jobs. The government deceived unemployed by assuring of notifications every now and then. This was despite unemployed getting age barred.

In order to teach the Chief Minister a lesson, the party said it decided to motivate hundreds of unemployed youth to file nominations in the byelection. The party will intensify its struggle on behalf of unemployed hereafter.