‘Yet to receive KTRs explanation on MCC violation notice’ 

November 26, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T.Rama Rao who was served notice seeking explanation for violation of the model code of conduct by the Election Commission is yet to register his reply, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has said.

Mr.Rama Rao on November 20, as per ECI, had used T-Works, Raidurgam, a government institution for political activities and combining official visit with political/private purpose and violated the model code.

Replying to queries from presspersons on Sunday, Mr.Vikas Raj said that no reply was received from the BRS leader.

On the searches at the residence of retired IAS officer A.K. Goel “for alleged hoarding of cash and liquor for distribution to voters by BRS leaders,” the top official said the preliminary report stated that nothing was found. But a detailed report was expected soon.

Mr. Vikas Raj also clarified that enquiries were being conducted for complaints on all poll code violations, irrespective of party affiliation.

“A total of 72 complaints were received through ECI and all except two, which were received on Saturday, have been enquired into and action taken. FIRs were booked, notices were served, advisories were issued, and in certain cases, advertisements were forced to be withdrawn,” he said.

