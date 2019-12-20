Telangana

Yellapatar trial to start in December 23

ADILABAD: The trial in Yellapatar gang rape and murder case will begin on December 23 according to the schedule fixed in the designated Special Court in Adilabad on Friday. Nearly seven to eight witnesses will be examined every day thereafter on all working days.

The schedule was fixed by Adilabad District Judge M. G. Priyadarshini, in-charge of the designated Special Court. Earlier, she dismissed the Discharge Petition filed by defence advocate A. A. Rahim.

Additional Public Prosecutor M. Ramana Reddy informed that examination of witnesses will be completed within seven days. Summons were being sent to the 44 witnesses cited by the prosecution.

Dec 20, 2019

