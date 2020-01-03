Telangana

Yellapatar rape and murder case: accused deny committing the offence

Seek time to produce witnesses to prove their non-involvement; Judge accedes and posts matter for January 6

The three accused in Yellapatar rape and murder case, on Friday, denied having committed the offence. They sought time for producing their own witnesses to prove that they were not involved.

Acceding to their request, Adilabad District Judge, M.G. Priyadarshini, who is also the in-charge Judge of the designated Special Court for speedy trial of the case, posted the matter for January 6. The accused could produce their witnesses that day.

Earlier, the accused were examined by the Additional Public Prosecutor under section 313 of the Cr.P.C. The examination of 44 witnesses quoted by the prosecution had ended at the end of last year.

