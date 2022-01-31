YC seeks allowance for the jobless

Warns the government of laying siege to Assembly

Telangana Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy has warned the government that they would lay a siege to the Assembly if the promised unemployment allowance of ₹ 3,016 was not provided immediately.

The Youth Congress held a demonstration at the Martyrs memorial in Gun park near the Assembly on Monday seeking job notifications immediately to stop the suicides of youngsters for jobs. The TPCC working president, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav also came in support of the Youth Congress activists. The protestors were later arrested by the police.

Mr. Shivasena Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised unemployment allowance for every graduate just before the 2018 Assembly elections. It was more than three years now and the government had forgotten its electoral promise and was now busy making more promises to cheat the youngsters again.

He said about 26 lakh graduates had registered with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and all of them should be given the unemployment allowance as promised by the government. “This government owns nearly ₹1 lakh to every graduate, given the pending amount for the last three years.”

Youngsters in Telangana had lost faith in the KCR government as they were resorting to suicides, he said citing the recent case of Muthyala Sagar, who allegedly took the extreme step fed up with the job notifications not issued by the government.

He asked why the Chief Minister was blind to rising suicides and the Youth Congress would not keep quiet now. He said notifications should be given for the 1.91 lakh vacancies identified by the Biswal Committee in 2018. There are more than 50 lakh graduates waiting for the notifications.

The Youth Congress president ridiculed the proposed Million March of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in support of the unemployed and said if the BJP was sincere all their MPs should protest in New Delhi where the Central government had cheated the people with 2 crore jobs every year.

‘2.5 lakh vacancies’

Youth Congress activists also demanded that the Government take up recruitment process for over 2.5 lakh vacancies existing in various government departments.