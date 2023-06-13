Women decided to teach a lesson to BJP: Kavitha

June 13, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

BRS MLC K. Kavitha said that the State Government had implemented various schemes for the welfare of women and no other state had initiated so many schemes.

In a message on the occasion of ‘Women Welfare Day’ celebrated as part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Tuesday, Ms. Kavitha said that the government had been implementing schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Nutrition Kit, Amma Odi, Arogya Lakshmi, SHE teams, pensions for beedi workers and 50% political reservation in local bodies for women. She stated that pension was being extended to single women.

Taking to twitter, Ms Kavitha said that women had decided to teach a lesson to BJP at Centre. She questioned the rationale behind not inviting President of India Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of newly constructed Parliament and rough handling of wrestlers at New Delhi.

Participating in a programme at Suryapet district headquarters, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that top priority was being accorded to empowerment of women and addressing their problems after formation of Telangana.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao termed the present rule golden era for women. He recalled how various schemes were designed for women by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy said that the schemes being implemented in Telangana for women were nowhere in the country.