Woman held with 47 kg of marijuana from Secunderabad railway station

A 27-year-old woman passenger was allegedly caught with 46 kg of marijuana from Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday. Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force said the accused, Silpa Naik, was transporting it from Odisha to Maharashtra.

ADGP of Railways and Road Safety Mahesh M. Bhagwat said the dry marijuana was in 23 packets. She confessed to have had procured the contraband from a person in Mohana forest area with the help of a person named Rajeev Naik. “Rajeev and Silpa planned to sell it to their contact in Mumbai,” said the official.

They deboarded from Falaknuma Express in Secunderabad Railway Station and were about to take the Devagiri Express when she was nabbed from platform number six. “Rajeev Naik had gone for lunch during the search and seizure. And is currently at large. Efforts are on to nab him,” added the official.