November 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State task force from the Excise and Prohibition department seized 3.6 kilograms of alprazolam and 14 kilograms of Chloral Hydrate from a woman in Nizamabad. Officials said the woman, identified as Dusari Savithri, was transporting the material to manufacture adulterated toddy. “She was nabbed on Sunday based on a tip-off from a place in Navipet. She was handed over to the Nizamabad Excise police for further investigation,” said the officials.