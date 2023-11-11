Will change RRR alignment in favour of farmers: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

November 11, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday said he would ensure that the alignment of Regional Ring Road (RRR) was changed in favour of the farmers of Rayagiri and other areas if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhuvanagiri Assembly segment Gudur Narayana Reddy got elected.

He was participating in a nomination rally of Mr. Narayana Reddy, who said he would establish an IT hub in Bhuvanagiri with jobs for about 30,000 people. He also promised that he would see to it that the Valigonda mandal was brought within the limits of HMDA and would develop the mandal with his own funds. He also promised that he would strive to clean the Musi river.