‘Why are you blind to development when Rajanikanth is not?’

April 29, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao questioned the opposition party leaders why they are blind to the development that has been taking place in Telangana when cine heroes like Rajanikanth are comparing Hyderabad with New York.

“Cinema hero Rajanikanth from neighbouring state has been telling that Hyderabad has developed and it is like New York. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had developed Hyderabad. The development that took place here is visible for the people residing in the neighbouring states but not to the ‘Ghajanis’ here,” commented Mr. Harish Rao while participating in several programmes in the district on Saturday including handing over keys of double bedroom houses at Sadashivapet and laying foundation stone for the construction of Lingayat Bhavan.

Coming down heavily on Congress leaders the Minister wondered why the BRS Government led by Mr. Chandrashekar Rao should be dislodged.

“Was it because the government has been offering Rytu Bandhu and Rytu Beema? For extending Aasra pensions? For offering KCR Kits? Or for providing 17 lakh jobs by establishing T- Hub, V- Hub, TSIPASS?” asked Mr. Harish Rao adding that the protests taken up by Congress leaders are nothing but instigating unemployed.

After laying foundation stone for the construction of Lingayat Bhavan, the Minister said that the government has passed a resolution seeking incorporation of Lingayats in BCs but the Centre has been not responding. He urged Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to take up the issue with Centre.

A family from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, which was settled at Sadashivapet and was allotted a double bedroom house, thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the allotment.