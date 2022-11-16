West Zone police solve theft case, recover 51 tola gold, 1 kg silver articles

November 16, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday apprehended three persons in connection with a theft case and recovered from their possession 51 tola gold and 1 kg silver articles.

Police identified the arrested as Rahul Kumar Sharma alias Bharat Kumar Sharma, 36, a sweet-maker and resident of Kokarwadi Chaman near Gulzar Houz. According to the police, he is a habitual offender and was involved in 88 cases, and the PD Act was invoked against him four times. The other accused was identified as Kattela Anoop Kumar, 30, a driver and resident of Jaipuri Colony in Nagole. Police stated that he goes by the aliases Tinku, Niteesh and Raju. They added that Anoop was previously involved in nine cases and the PD Act has been invoked against him twice.

The third accused was identified as Sunkam Raju, 30, a daily-wage earner, and resident of Ghatkesar.

According to the police, the trio know each other. They fund their alcohol addiction by committing thefts. Rahul and Anoop ran out of money for alcohol so they decided to commit theft. On November 6, the accused began to recce areas from Lakdikapul to Lunger Houz so as to identify locked houses for them to break in. Anoop suggested that they check the house belonging to relatives of his former landlord. To their luck, they found the house locked. They then broke in and committed the theft, police said. After the theft, they cooled their heels in Sunkam’s house in Bengaluru. Sunkam, police said, knew their plans and gave them shelter.

The gold and silver jewellery recovered were from thefts the accused committed in both Lunger Houz police station limits and Dundigal police station limits.