Water released from 39 gates of SRSP

A record quantity of 2.08 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from the Sri Ram Sagar Project by keeping open its 39 out of the total of 42 crest gates following the average inflow of 1.50 lakh cusecs since Saturday morning.

Since the inflow has constantly been increasing the water level in the reservoir is being maintained below the full reservoir level of 1091 ft with a capacity of 83.253 tmc ft or still lower depending on the inflows. `

High inflows

Average inflow is 1.19 lakh cusecs and 2 lakh cusecs is being let into the river through the crest gates. The main canal Kakatiya is given 5,500 cusecs while 800 cusecs to Saraswathi canal and escape gates 2,500.

According to the project engineering authorities, from October 21 to till now through the crest gates 15.329 tmc ft water was discharged into the river, Kakatiya canal (2.531 tmc ft), escape regulator (1.134 tmc ft) and Saraswati (0.071tmc ft).

River in spate

Meanwhile, the Godavari has been in spate and the flood flow is almost touching the bridge across the river at Kandakurthi, a confluence of three rivers-Godavari, Manjeera and Harida, west to the SRSP.

The Collectors of Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagtial have cautioned the fishermen, shepherds, cattle grazers and residents of the villages located along the river not to venture into river for any purpose. Inflows have been on the rise with gates of major projects on river Godavari like Jayakwadi, Vishnupuri and others in Maharashtra being opened as they are filled to the brim.