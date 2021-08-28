Warangal student gets ₹20-lakh placement offer

Kavati Mamatha, an ECE student from Sumathi Reddy Institute of Technology for Women in Warangal, has been placed in NXP Semiconductors, Pune, as a validation engineer. She has been offered an annual pay package of ₹20 lakh.

Institute chairman A. Varada Reddy and secretary A. Madhukar Reddy congratulated the student and felicitated her. “Faculty guidance and excellent teaching facilities helped gain strong command over the foundational concepts that have been vital in my interview process,” said Mamatha.

Mr. Varada Reddy, in a press release, informed that 90% of the students have bagged campus placements in top MNCs.