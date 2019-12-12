City of Kakatiyas to get Metro Rail?

WARANGAL URBAN DT.: If all goes according to plan, Warangal City would soon be on the Metro Rail map making it the second city in the State, after capital Hyderabad.

It is learnt that the State government has in principle agreed to sanction the project when representatives of Maharashtra-based Maha Metro met Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

The minister reportedly asked the company to come up with a detailed project report (DPR) for a metro rail around the Warangal city after the team led by its managing director Brijesh Dixit made a power point presentation of the proposal.

A 10-15 km coverage

According to district officials, the metro rail would cover around 10 to 15 km around the city.

In fact, a team of elected representatives and officials from Telangana had visited the Nagpur Metro project in November to study the Double Decker system and overall Metro Project work. The team held extensive discussions with Maha Metro officials, who gave a presentation followed by site visits. Later, Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao invited the Maha Metro officials who came up with a presentation.

₹72 cr. per km against ₹ 250 cr.

Maha Metro officials claimed they would execute the project at a cost lesser than the conventional metro. According to them, the conventional metro costs ₹ 250 crore per kilometre, whereas their model Metro Neo would cost just ₹ 72 crore per kilometre. They further explained that they have successfully completed detailed project report work for Thane and Metro Neo project for Nasik..

The company claims it has bagged another prestigious work in Telangana. As part of the Metro Neo project, the length of Bus Coaches will be 25/18 metres with 200/300 passenger capacity. The buses, run on rubber-tyres will draw power from overhead electric wires having 600-750 V DC supply. The buses take power from overhead electric wires similar to the railway system.

Boost to city’s development

Warangal is second important city in Telangana state after Hyderabad. It has about 10 lakh population and is fastest growing city in the state. Close to the State capital, it is expected to have an airport in the near future according to the State government’s plans.

The Proposed Metro Rail project would give a boost to Warangal’s development and a new brand image.