Villagers protest over dead body in Godavari

An unknown and partly putrified body found close to the Godavari river under the old bridge at Gudem in Luxettipet mandal of Mancherial district had Gudem villagers staging a rasta roko on the Luxettipet-Karimnagar road on Saturday. The villagers accused the staff of Government Civil Hospital, Luxettipet, of abandoning the body under the cover of darkness and feared it could spread diseases through the river. The villagers alleged that the unknown person had admitted himself to the hospital three days back which, according to them was evident as the dead body was kept on a bedsheet carrying the hospital name. As the disease of the patient could not be diagnosed, the hospital staff abandoned him under the bridge and he subsequently died.

The villagers were apprehensive of the fact that the purtrifying dead body could become cause of disease spread. They relented after Luxettipet Sub Inspector of Police Vijay Kumar assured them that the matter would be looked into.