Vijay Sankalp Yatra giving hint of Modi’s popularity, says K. Laxman

February 23, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ongoing Vijay Sankalp Yatra of the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party will lead to several big political changes in the region and the party is all set to win the maximum number of seats in the Parliament elections, said Rajya Sabha MP and National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman on Friday.

The bus tours, being led by various BJP leaders, are being welcomed by women across the districts, giving confidence to the party that irrespective of the manner in which voting was held during the Assembly elections and the results, people of Telangana are sure to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his quest to win a third term, he said.

At a press conference at the State BJP office, he claimed that in every village, people have been talking about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the leadership of Mr. Modi as well as the development and welfare schemes undertaken in the last 10 years. Thus far, the tours have covered six Parliament constituencies and 45 Assembly constituencies.

“People are still angry with the Congress for boycotting the consecration ceremony and for politicising the participation of Mr. Modi. Every village has benefitted due to funds being directly routed to the panchayats. We are also reminding people about the corruption under the previous BRS regime and Congress government unable to fulfil the six promised guarantees,” said Mr. Laxman.

The BJP leader objected to the “negative campaign of a BJP-BRS alliance” and charged that the Congress had come to power by spreading the same canards and people are bound to teach a lesson to the party in the General elections. On the other hand, there is conspiracy by the BRS and Congress to halt Mr. Modi’s victorious run but they will not succeed, he added.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy promising to implement the six guarantees if Congress candidates are elected as MPs exposed his “political bankruptcy”, he remarked, and alleged about an underhand deal to avoid taking any action against the ‘scams’ of the BRS government such as Kaleshwaram project and Dharani portal.

Mr. Laxman accused the government of not even acting on the complaints about lands of the weaker sections taken away forcibly by the previous regime in the name of various projects. The Centre had granted a total of ₹9.26 lakh crore under various heads for TS, including the Ramagundam fertilizer plant (₹6,338 crore), ₹521 crore railway wagon manufacturing unit in Kazipet, and 348 km regional ring road.