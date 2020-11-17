Vasalamarri residents to get health cards

Special focus on residents of village adopted by Chief Minister

As part of the special services being extended to residents of Vasalamarri, the village adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, a free health camp sponsored by Yashoda Hospitals was organised at the village on Tuesday.

Alair Legislator G. Sunitha and District Collector Anita Ramachandran inaugurated the camp and encouraged the residents to get a complete health profile test.

Ms. Ramachandran said each resident would be offered medical tests, diagnostic services and medicine supply worth ₹ 10,000, for free, as part of the exercise.

“We are preparing a health index, capturing all required indicators, for Vasalamarri. The residents will also be issued health cards, through which they can avail all the services online,” she said.

Further, the comprehensive village survey was in progress, and department-wise reports and the village blueprint would be ready by November 20. The report will be submitted to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for his perusal and directions, she said.

The additional works being taken up at Vasalmarri as part of the adoption programme would change the face of the village, Ms. Sunitha said.

She participated in the health camp by undergoing tests, inspecting the medicine stock. The MLA urged the villagers to make the best of the opportunity. She also reminded the residents of the ‘awareness trip’ to Ankapur, Nizamabad, in specially-arranged buses on Wednesday.

Organising officials said about 40 medical personnel from Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, were present for the free health camp.

DRDO and village special officer Upender Reddy and Vasalamarri sarpanch Pogula Anjaneyulu oversaw the proceedings.