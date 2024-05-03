Use power of vote to thwart BJP’s conspiracy to scrap reservations: CM

May 03, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Continuing his tirade against BJP, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that people of Telangana should foil the BJP’s “conspiracy to change the Constitution and scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs”.

“Protection of the Constitution, reservation and democracy is a historic necessity. This can only happen if the BJP is defeated and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is made the Prime Minister,” he added.

Addressing an election meeting at Rajarampalli village in Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency late on Friday evening, Mr. Revanth Reddy slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for allegedly discriminating against Telangana.

He further alleged that the BJP regime at the Centre diverted funds to Gujarat and sanctioned major projects like the bullet train project and the Sabarmati riverfront development project to that State and deprived Telangana of the projects like Bayyaram steel factory.

“People of Telangana should teach a lesson to the BJP for its step-motherly attitude towards Telangana for all these years,” he said.

“BJP is hell-bent on privatisation of public sector units, including Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). BRS extended clandestine support to the BJP in its privatisation spree. The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections will sound the death knell for the beleaguered BRS,” he said.

Stating that the Congress won all seven Assembly segments in Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency in the 2023 Assembly polls, he exhorted the cadre to ensure a thumping victory for candidate from Peddapalli seat, Gaddam Vamshi, with a margin of 2 lakh votes.

Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu, party MLAs G. Vivek and G. Vinod, and A. Laxman Kumar were present.