Use power of ballot to foil attempts to ‘abolish’ Mancherial district, says KCR

May 04, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of hatching plans to abolish Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts soon after the May 13 Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

Mr. Rao held a roadshow in Mancherial town on Saturday night as part of campaigning for party candidate from Peddapalli LS constituency Koppula Eshwar.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rao alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy was pursuing vendetta politics without fulfilling promises such as waiver of farm loans up to ₹2 lakh, ₹500 bonus per quintal of paddy, 10 gm of gold to eligible women at the time of marriage and so on.

“When I questioned about broken promises, he hurled abuses at me,” Mr. Rao charged, alleging that the development and welfare schemes initiated by the previous BRS government were being diluted and erased, undermining the interests of farmers, toiling masses and poor people.

“Would you allow people at the helm in Telangana to abolish Mancherial district which was carved out of the erstwhile composite Adilabad district as per your long-cherished aspirations,” he said, calling upon people to use the power of ballot to foil any such “attempts”.

“Vote for BRS if you want Mancherial district to continue as a separate district and thwart attempts by BJP to privatise the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited,” the BRS president said.