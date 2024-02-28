GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UoH to frame transgender policy after recent incident of transphobia 

The University of Hyderabad has affirmed that there were already various redressal mechanisms to investigate incidents of discrimination on the campus.

February 28, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The University of Hyderabad. File photo

The University of Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The University of Hyderabad has set up a transgender committee and entrusted it to frame ‘The Transgender Policy’, after a recent incident on its campus exposed acts of hatred against transgender students on the campus.

“The university severely condemns the recent incident of hatred and discrimination. Every member of our campus deserves to feel safe, valued and supported in their pursuit of education,” the statement dated February 27, from the Office of the Registrar read.

Reports showed that clothes of two transgender persons were burnt near the mens’ hostel two days ago. Soon a protest was also organised by the students’ union on the campus.

The university, through the statement, affirmed that there were already various redressal mechanisms to investigate incidents of discrimination on the campus.

The Committee’s policy, which would be framed by May 31, will be part of Institute’s prospectus for the fresh academic year.

