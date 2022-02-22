UoH, TEZ ink pact for startup training

Application process ends on March 31; new batch to begin in June

University of Hyderabad’s ASPIRE has signed a new agreement with The Entrepreneur Zone’(TEZ), a startup accelerator, to jointly offer the Startup Launcher Program (SLP).

The MoU was signed by ASPIRE director G.S.Prasad and TEZ’s Nandita Sethi in presence of senior faculty members P. Reddanna, Yogeswara Rao and Lalitha Guruprasad on Monday. Under this programme, ASPIRE-UoH and TEZ will jointly offer a three-month certificate course in entrepreneurship.

It will be run in hybrid mode with masterclasses and one-on-one mentorship (both online and offline). So far, under this joint programme, more than 150 startups have been trained. The new batch/cohort under the ASPIRE/TEZ joint banner will begin in June 2022 and selection will be on the basis of the business idea presented or traction achieved.

UoH vice-chancellor B.J. Rao lauded the efforts of ASPIRE in creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem on the university campus and for mentoring emerging entrepreneurs in collaboration with TEZ.

Those interested in taking up entrepreneurship as a career or have research and innovation projects that need to get commercialised, can apply for this programme till March 31.

For UoH students and research scholars, the programme will be offered at a subsidised fee. Applications will be received online on tezaccelator.com by clicking on the Startup Launcher Program, sending an e-mail to tez.co.in@gmail.com or calling 7660857600.

ASPIRE manages Technology Business Incubator, Technology incubation and Development of Entrepreneurship (TIDE) and Bioincubators Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technologies (BioNEST) which together hold about 50 startups, said a press release.