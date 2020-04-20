Untimely rain damages paddy

Untimely rains caused a great concern among farmers who have cut paddy and spread it on platforms on agriculture fields and roads for drying before shifting to markets and paddy purchase centers in the integrated old district. Moderate to heavy rain on Sunday soaked the grain at several places.

Harvested crop in Mopal, Sirikonda, Nizamabad rural, Indalwai, Varni, Dichpally, Darpally and Bheemgal in the district and in Kamareddy, Ramareddy, Tadwai and Lingampally mandals in Kamareddy district got soaked due to rain. At some villages the crop brought to purchase centers in gunny bags was damaged despite the tarpaulin sheets that were given to farmers to cover the grain.

Paddy was transplanted in over 4 lakh acres in the integrated district and crop cutting began in the first week of April where it was transplanted in December. Crop cutting began now where it was transplanted in the month of January. With the shortage of harvesting machines and the farmers are ready to pay higher price for the machines.

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Mohammed Wajiuddin, said that damage happened only to the harvested crop and the standing crop remains intact. “However, we are getting details from our field staff, 70 % crop cutting is over in Bodhan division whereas in other divisions only 30 % was cut,” he said.

Farmers of Sirikonda area, meanwhile, called upon the authorities to ensure payment of compensation or insurance to the crop as it was damaged. They said that if the crop was damaged to the extent of 30 % it was not being taken into consideration for the calculation of damage and payment of money.