Union Minister should not lie on national status to Samakka Saralamma festival: Jagga Reddy

February 24, 2024 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was lying even at a holy place like the Sammakka Saralamma festival refusing to accept that it had promised national festival status to the biggest tribal festival in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters, he reminded that Union Minister Arjun Munda had promised national festival status during his visit to Medaram two years ago. But now Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was refusing to accept the fact that such promise was ever made.

He said the BJP which depended on religion for its politics was hurting the sentiments of Telangana people. Did Arjun Munda play politics at the festival for political benefit, or is Mr. Kishan Reddy lying as both cannot be truths, he asked. “Such lies are not expected from the Union Ministers,” he said.

The Congress working president said the MLC Kavitha’s episode continued with the CBI including her name in the charge sheet. “If she was involved, why did the BJP government spare her all these years? Why are they bringing it up again just before the elections,” he asked.

Mr. Reddy claimed that BJP wanted to rake up the sentiment yet again before the elections to help the BRS as it realised that Congress would win majority seats.