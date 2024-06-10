GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay gets key portfolio

The fire-brand BJP leader rose up the ranks of the BJP from a grassroots level cadre

Published - June 10, 2024 10:02 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

P Sridhar
BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar taking oath as minister in New Delhi on Sunday.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar taking oath as minister in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV

A little over six months after his defeat in the Assembly elections from Karimnagar constituency, Bandi Sanjay Kumar made a remarkable turnaround by winning the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat for the consecutive second term and becoming Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The fire-brand BJP leader rose up the ranks of the BJP from a grassroots level cadre to the party’s national general secretary by proving his organisational capabilities in the last 10 years.

As a Union Minister of State, Mr. Sanjay got the key portfolio of Home Affairs.

Incidentally, senior BJP leader and former Karimnagar MP Ch Vidyasagar Rao served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in late Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet during the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre from 1999-2003. Mr. Vidyasagar Rao also served as Governor of Maharashtra from 2014-2019.

Mr. Sanjay’s induction into the Union Cabinet as Minister of State for Home Affairs infused new enthusiasm among the BJP local cadres.

