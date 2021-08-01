Unidentified Maoist killed in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

An unidentified Maoist was killed in an “exchange of fire” with the police in Bodhenalli forest area in Charla mandal, bordering Chhattisgarh, this morning, police said.

A combing operation was launched in the Bodhenalli forest area of the Agency mandal based on reliable information that Maoists of the Charla Local Organising Squad (LOS) and an action team were moving near Kurnapalli-Bodhenalli area to commit offences in connection with the ongoing Maoist Martyrs’ Week, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

The special police parties sighted ten armed Maoists during the combing operation at about 3 km east of Bodhenalli this morning.

An exchange of fire took place between the police and a group of armed Maoists in the forest area at around 8.15 a.m. During the search operation, the combing police parties recovered the body of a male Maoist aged around 23 years and one .303 rifle, two kit bags, the SP added.

The search operation is underway in the Kurnapalli-Bodhenalli forest area.