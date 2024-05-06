Two teenagers, including a juvenile, held for robbery and murder

May 06, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Gudimalkapur police arrested two teenagers, including a juvenile boy, for the murder of a vendor who was stabbed to death for not handing over his phone when the duo made an attempt to rob him. Officials said the duo had already robbed a smartphone from another person in Marredpally, located about 13 km away, that same morning.

The accused, Mohammed Aziz Qureshi alias Sohail, 19, was involved in several theft cases since 2022.

“On April 30, at around 11.45 p.m. they approached Mohd Sanaullah, 24, in the guise of confirming an address and tried to snatch his phone. When he refused, they stabbed him and fled the place in a scooter that was stolen from KPHB colony to commit property offences,” said the officials. Aziz also stole a motorcycle from Golconda’s Bada Bazar area.

They were arrested by the Gudimalkapur police and remanded in judicial custody.