GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two teenagers, including a juvenile, held for robbery and murder

May 06, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Gudimalkapur police arrested two teenagers, including a juvenile boy, for the murder of a vendor who was stabbed to death for not handing over his phone when the duo made an attempt to rob him. Officials said the duo had already robbed a smartphone from another person in Marredpally, located about 13 km away, that same morning.

The accused, Mohammed Aziz Qureshi alias Sohail, 19, was involved in several theft cases since 2022.

“On April 30, at around 11.45 p.m. they approached Mohd Sanaullah, 24, in the guise of confirming an address and tried to snatch his phone. When he refused, they stabbed him and fled the place in a scooter that was stolen from KPHB colony to commit property offences,” said the officials. Aziz also stole a motorcycle from Golconda’s Bada Bazar area.

They were arrested by the Gudimalkapur police and remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / crime / police / theft & burglary

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.