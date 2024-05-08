GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two students arrested on chain snatching charge

May 08, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Alwal police on Tuesday arrested two persons for indulging in chain snatching.

The accused, identified as Sai Tharun, 23 and A. Soumya, 19, both students, for snatching a 3.5 tola gold chain from a woman in Alwal Hills Colony on May 5. 

The police booked a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by the victim, Chennagouni Suvrna, 59, a resident of Alwal Hills road. The two, allegedly a couple, planned to commit theft to settle the debt on a loan app. “Tharun was riding the bike while Soumya was a pillion rider. They saw the lady walking alone on the street and stopped to have a conversation with her. A while later the two snatched the chain and disappeared,” ACP Petbasheerabad K. Ramulu said.  

The two were arrested on Monday evening and sent to judicial remand on Tuesday.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.