Two students arrested on chain snatching charge

May 08, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Alwal police on Tuesday arrested two persons for indulging in chain snatching.

The accused, identified as Sai Tharun, 23 and A. Soumya, 19, both students, for snatching a 3.5 tola gold chain from a woman in Alwal Hills Colony on May 5.

The police booked a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by the victim, Chennagouni Suvrna, 59, a resident of Alwal Hills road. The two, allegedly a couple, planned to commit theft to settle the debt on a loan app. “Tharun was riding the bike while Soumya was a pillion rider. They saw the lady walking alone on the street and stopped to have a conversation with her. A while later the two snatched the chain and disappeared,” ACP Petbasheerabad K. Ramulu said.

The two were arrested on Monday evening and sent to judicial remand on Tuesday.