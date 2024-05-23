GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two SFAs removed from service after sexual misconduct with subordinates

Published - May 23, 2024 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two Sanitation Field Assistants employed on outsourcing basis have been summarily dismissed from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on allegations of sexual harassment of sanitation workers reporting to them.

The services of P. Kishan and Ch. Pranay working in Gajularamaram circle of Kukatpally zone have been terminated after a news report was published about their misconduct with photographic evidence.

GHMC Commissioner D. Ronald Rose ordered an enquiry by the Zonal Commissioner, who in turn, called for a joint report by the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Medical Officer, Health. Based on the report, both the SFAs have been removed from service. For further action, the matter has been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee, a statement from GHMC informed.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.