Two of Minister’s convoy killed as car overturns

Two persons died and three were injured when one of the cars in the convoy of Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao overturned at Cheeturu village under Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as the Minister’s social media in-charge Poornender (27) and AR constable Ch Parthasarathy (42), the car driver. Three others — Minister’s PA Shiva, personal security officer B Naresh and attender Tata Rao — sustained injuries. While Mr Shiva and Mr Naresh were undergoing treatment at Jangaon area hospital, Mr Tata Rao was shifted to Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad. The others were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place when the Minister was proceeding to Palakurthy from Hyderabad. While the Minister was in the first car, the victims were in the last car of the convoy for overnight stay and as per schedule to attend a local programme Sunday.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a bulletproof Land Cruiser Prado being driven by the police department employee. He reportedly lost control while negotiating a bend on the outskirts of Cheetur village. The Minister who usually travels by the bulletproof car took another vehicle as it needed repairs and escaped unhurt. On Sunday afternoon, the Minister attended the funeral of driver Parthasarathy which was conducted with state honours by the police department.

Parthasarathy is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. The family stays at Sadashiva colony of Gopalpuram in Hanamkonda.

The other victim, Poornender, is survived by two children and the family stays at Hanamkonda.