Two Maoist divisional committee members of Telangana among four killed in ‘exchange of fire’ in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

March 19, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - MANCHERIAL

Four Maoists including Mangi-Indravelli Area Committee secretary Vargeesh from Telangana was killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with the police in Kolamarka hillocks under Aheri tehsil of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district early on Tuesday morning.

Police had credible intelligence that some members of the banned CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee have crossed Pranahita river to carry out subversive activities ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, police sources said.

Joint teams of local police and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Quick Action Team personnel launched a search operation in Kolamarka forest area late on Monday night. One of the teams came under fire from Maoists leading to an exchange of fire in Kolamarka hillocks in the early hours of the day, police added.

The police recovered four bodies of Maoists and four weapons including one AK 47 rifle and two country made pistols from the spot after the cessation of exchange of fire.

Police identified the deceased as Divisional Committee Member Vargeesh, who is also secretary of Mangi Indravelli Area Committee and Member of Kumram Bheem Asifabad-Mancherial Divisional Committee; Magtu, Secretary of Sirpur-Chennur Area Committee from Telangana; and Platoon members Kursang Raju and Kudimetta Venkatesh.