Two killed in lightning strikes in Rajanna Sircilla district

Published - May 17, 2024 08:23 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday evening.

According to sources, a 30-year-old youth identified as K Srinivas of Shatrajpally village in Vemulawada mandal was struck dead by lightning while he was standing under a tree amid sudden showers accompanied by strong gales late in the evening. Three others suffered injuries in the incident. They were rushed to the government area hospital in Vemulawada. Their condition was stated to be stable. In another incident, a middle-aged person was killed in a lighting strike at Barathnagar in Thangallapalli mandal on Thursday evening. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed many parts of the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district on Thursday evening.

