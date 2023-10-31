Two juveniles among 4 held with heroin

October 31, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

A gang of four from Rajasthan, including two juvenile boys, were nabbed by the Special Operations Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar and Meerpet police for transporting and selling heroin in Hyderabad. Officials seized 80 grams of the contraband from them.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan said that Bhanwar Lal, 24, Vishnu Bishnoi, 19, along with the two juveniles, were caught with 80 grams of the drug at Meerpet. The value of the seized heroin is about ₹50 lakh in the international market, he said.

“The gang hails from Sanchore district of Rajasthan and is addicted to drugs. Over a period of time, they started procuring and supplying the same to the needy persons in the city to make easy and quick money. They would hire bike taxi service to deliver the product by packing them in envelopes,” said Mr. Chauhan.

They were nabbed on Sunday night based on a tip off and were handed over to Meerpet police for further investigation.