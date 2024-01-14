GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held for stealing 13 tractors

January 14, 2024 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Madgul police of Rachakonda on Monday seized 13 stolen tractors from two men involved in thefts.

Officials said that the accused, identified as Sampangi Mahesh, 24, and Orsu Venkanna, 27, were relatives working as daily wage labourers. They hatched a plan to steal tractors to meet their expenses. “As per their plan, they would pick isolated places where tractors were parked and tow them away at night. They would then sell them to resale vendors,” explained the police.

They were caught following a complaint from a farmer who reported the theft of his tractor on December 30. Officials seized 13 stolen tractors, along with the trolleys, worth more than ₹20 lakh from the duo.

