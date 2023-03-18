Two held for cyber crime

March 18, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Chandanagar police arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a woman to the tune of ₹1.39 lakh via an online fraud. The police discovered that the accused were also involved in 41 cyber crimes cases in Telangana, Delhi and Haryana.

The police said Vemula Naga Prem, 21, and Banawath Kumar, 20, worked for e-commerce delivery service. The arrest was made following a complaint from a victim who stated that she received a call about KYC update of her SIM and that she was asked to download an application to share an OTP.

Based on the complaint, the two men were nabbed. During the course of investigation it was revealed that they were allegedly involved in 41 cases since 2021 across Telangana and that cases were also booked against them by Delhi and Haryana police as well, said the police, adding ₹1.40 lakh was seized from them and that further probe was on to track the rest of the siphoned money.