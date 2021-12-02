TSRTC warns those who deface its properties

Public urged to use public transport at least once a week

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has warned the public that sticking bills, or defacing TSRTC property could invite strict action against them.

So far, the TSRTC has booked as many as four cases in different parts of the State for defacing bus stands and buses.

The TSRTC has said that Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act of 1984, prescribes a jail term of up to five years. Apart from this, such actions can also attract the Telangana State Prevention of Disfigurement of Open Places and Prohibition of Obscene and Objectionable Posters and Advertisement Act of 1997. Further, Section 268, which deals with public nuisance, of the Indian Penal Code, too can be invoked against the accused.

In a separate development, TSRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar encouraged members of the public to use public transport to travel at least once a week. The appeal was made as a part of the Pollution Control Day initiative.